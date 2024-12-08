MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $183,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 260.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.