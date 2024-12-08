MML Investors Services LLC Buys 206 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,177.16 and a 1 year high of $5,337.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,705.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,143.70. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

