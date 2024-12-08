MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $81,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after buying an additional 267,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

