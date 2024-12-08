MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 418,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $361,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

