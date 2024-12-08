Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

