MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.81 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $400.15 million and $17.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $65.05 or 0.00064942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00009262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100,162.12 or 0.99994033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00013047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,151,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,151,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 64.58043471 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $15,937,655.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

