Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

MRSN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $129,184 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.