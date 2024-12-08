Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. Makes New $286.48 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,654,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,476,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 16.7% of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. This represents a 24.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,999,151 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

