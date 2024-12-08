Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.77% of Masco worth $864,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

