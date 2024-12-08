Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $113.51 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.