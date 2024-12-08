Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$194,315.82 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$194,315.82.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$26.85 and a one year high of C$46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.45.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

