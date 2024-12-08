Manoocher M. Aliabadi Sells 1,728 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $181.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $183.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.