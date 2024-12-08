Main Management LLC Has $79,000 Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Main Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONLN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

