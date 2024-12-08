Main Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,369,000 after acquiring an additional 373,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

