Main Management LLC Has $16.77 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up about 1.4% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

ARKG opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

