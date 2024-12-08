Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,343.28. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $12,027,697. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

