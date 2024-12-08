Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.