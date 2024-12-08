Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Main BuyWrite ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 20.84% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $93,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Main BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUYW opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $453.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.