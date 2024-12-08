LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

