Lori A. Lutey Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,875. This represents a 8.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYE

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.