Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) expects to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,400,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. generated $83.7 million in revenue and $13.1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $75.9 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company that conducts substantially all of its business through its 12 operating subsidiaries in China: We provide oil and gas companies with equipment and technical services. Our 12 subsidiaries have branches, offices or customer service centers in the Sinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as in Hong Kong. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) The Leishen Group, founded in 2007, is a provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a commitment to providing customers with high-performance, safe and cost-effective energy solutions. Our businesses include (i) designing and supplying equipment for the clean-energy industry; (ii) oil and gas engineering technical services; (iii) new energy production and operation; and (iv) digitalization and integration equipment. At present, the Group holds more than 75 patents and software copyrights, forming a comprehensive ecosystem of core technical capabilities. Currently, our business operations have expanded to many countries and regions, such as Central Asia and Southeast Asia. Our service abilities and quality have been widely recognized and praised by foreign customers. Efficient, safe and energy-saving equipment combined with professional technical services have enabled our brand to gain positive attention and recognition from our customers and enabled us to become a well-known equipment and services provider in the oil and gas industry. We provide oil and gas companies with compressor units, wellhead heating systems and oil-water separation systems, among various products. We also offer services such as equipment leasing, the design and customization of pressurization gas injection units, maintenance services and marketing of liquefied natural gas.Â Most of our customers are Chinese companies. In 2024, we began recognizing revenue from companies in Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024.Â (Note: Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. filed an F-1/A on Oct. 29, 2024, naming Dominari and Revere Securities as joint book-runners, replacing Pacific Century Securities as the sole book-runner.) (Note: Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. filed its F-1 on Oct. 1, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its micro-cap IPO: The company is offering 1.375 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $6 million, if priced at the $4.50 mid-point of its range.)Â “.

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and has 173 employees. The company is located at 103 Huizhong Li, B Building, Peking Times Square, Unit 15B10 Chaoyang District, Beijing, China c/o Hongliang Li and can be reached via phone at +86-10-84871799 or on the web at https://www.r-egroup.com/..

