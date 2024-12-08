Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $47.64.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

