Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
