Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 623 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 478.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

