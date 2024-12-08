Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAJL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

