Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $419.28 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

