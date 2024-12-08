Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $156,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 1,555,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,647,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,080,000 after buying an additional 966,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.