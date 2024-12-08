Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 993,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 622,152 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,604,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $685.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.