Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$30.57 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.45 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

