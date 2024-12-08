Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

