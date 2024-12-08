Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $366,000 Investment in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEAR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

