Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Lakeside Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 111,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 323,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S.

