Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Lakeside Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 111,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 323,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Lakeside Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.
About Lakeside
Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeside
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.