Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

