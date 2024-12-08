Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

NYSE TDG opened at $1,279.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,333.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $965.69 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

