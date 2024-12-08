Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,593,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.90. This represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

