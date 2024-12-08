Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,639,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

