KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

