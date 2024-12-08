Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.80 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.82.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.