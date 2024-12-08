KILT Protocol (KILT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.07 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $257,313.22 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

