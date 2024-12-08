KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1.80 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00009269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99,806.15 or 0.99881717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00012888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00065515 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,567,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,567,328 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,567,978.42653217. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01578843 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

