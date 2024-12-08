Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stake Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,413 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter valued at $350,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kforce by 100.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kforce by 218.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.74 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

