Kerry Acocella Sells 2,488 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12.
Shares of DDOG opened at $168.65 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 172.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Datadog by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
