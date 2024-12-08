Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Rollins by 133.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

