Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,033 shares of company stock worth $61,221,493. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $107.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

