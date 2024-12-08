Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $74.51 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

