Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 141 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $361.99 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $272.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

