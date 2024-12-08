Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 2,440,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $16,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.02 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

