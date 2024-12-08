K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MBIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MBIA by 476.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Insider Activity at MBIA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $59,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,534.65. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

