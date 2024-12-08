K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,552,000 after buying an additional 1,939,052 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 1,017,275 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 803,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of JELD opened at $10.77 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $911.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,224,234.72. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

