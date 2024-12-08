K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $538,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. The trade was a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,040,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. The trade was a 25.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,693 shares of company stock worth $9,930,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

